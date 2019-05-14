Leeds Trinity University students help support new streaming service Britbox with jobs at ITV

Two undergraduate students at Leeds Trinity University are supporting the development of new television streaming service Britbox at ITV.

Third year TV production students George Wright and Sam Tuft have recently started working at ITV as Content Delivery Coordinators for live content and Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD). Britbox, which is due to launch at the end of the year, is set to rival Netflix. It is a collaboration between ITV and the BBC and will host the largest collection of British TV series.

Sam said: “It’s really exciting to be involved in the Britbox project, but also quite nerve-racking to be in charge of a large amount of content for the new platform. Working alongside industry professionals has helped me.”

Glyn Middleton, senior lecturer in Broadcast Media at Trinity, said: “I’m thrilled that two of our brightest and best TV Production students have secured themselves jobs in a brilliant department at such a prestigious company – before they’ve even graduated.”

Both students are getting ready to graduate this summer and are completing their dissertations alongside their new full-time roles.