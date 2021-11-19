Charlotte McGuinness will compete for Team GB in the women up to 50kg category, which takes place in Georgia from Saturday November 27 to Sunday December 5.

The competition gives the 20-year-old the opportunity to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Charlotte, who studies Sport and Exercise Science at Leeds Trinity, has also been selected for the British Weightlifting World Class Programme for para powerlifting.

This programme will support her development and training and recognises her potential to produce medal-winning performances at future international competitions including the Paralympics.

Earlier this year, Charlotte won a bronze medal for Team GB at the Para Powerlifting World Cup with a lift of 74kg.

She also won the Student Sport Performance category at the 2021 Leeds Sports Awards.

This November, Charlotte received £500 from Leeds Trinity University's Inspiring Futures Programme Sporting Excellence Fund to support her career as an international athlete.

She'll use the funding to support training and competition costs as part of the World Class Programme.

Charlotte said: “Training has been great recently – everything is fitting into place and in the lead up to the World Championships, I feel more determined than ever.

"I will always remember the day I was selected for the World Class Programme as I was shocked and excited.

I had only been in the sport for two years when I was selected so it is hard to believe I am listed on the British Weightlifting website alongside my teammates who inspire me. It really is one of those ‘pinch-me’ moments."

Reflecting on managing her studies alongside training, Charlotte, from Harrogate, added: “The University has put measures in place to ensure that I have a balanced routine that prevents either training or university work from becoming too much.

"I also have access to Trinity Fitness sport facilities, which I am extremely grateful for as it means that I can train in between lectures and avoid finishing training late at night.”

Sarah Todd, sports development manager at Leeds Trinity University, said: “I am thrilled that Charlotte has been selected for the World Class Programme with British Weightlifting.

"To be identified as having the potential to produce medal-winning performances at future Paralympic games is inspirational to everyone at Leeds Trinity and I am really pleased Charlotte will be given the support she needs to achieve further success.”

She added: “We often take for granted how hard world-class athletes work every day to achieve their goals. I am privileged to see first-hand Charlotte’s determination to succeed both in her sport and in her degree, to manage them both is a credit to her. I am very proud and look forward to seeing her compete at the World Championships.”