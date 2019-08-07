Leeds Trinity University professor wins international poetry award

An English professor from Leeds Trinity University has been crowned winner of the poetry category in the 2019 Rubery Book Prize list.

Professor Oz Hardwick won the accolade with his collection Learning to Have Lost, which was published last September by Recent Work Press in Canberra, where he had a short residency. The collection is a series of prose poems about loss. The Rubery Prize is a prestigious international book award for the best books published by independent presses and indie writers.

Professor Hardwick said: “It’s wonderful that Learning to Have Lost has received such a welcome.”

Learning to Have Lost is available from Recent Work Press, priced $8.95.