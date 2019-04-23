Leeds Trinity students create animated film to promote children’s book about safety

Students from Leeds Trinity University have created a short animated film to promote a children’s book about rail safety.

The Cones, written by local author Chris Madeley, is a series of children’s adventure books which educates children about safety through the medium of cones. Chris joined forces with Trinity Vision – the university’s in-house production company – to transform Cones on the Rails into a short animation.

Chris said: “I cannot express how delighted and how proud Team Cones is of everyone at Trinity Vision who has contributed to the success of this project. The creation of the characters and the messages on rail safety are beautifully depicted.

“It has been an absolute delight to work with everyone – I can’t say enough about the quality and consistency of work which has come out of the Trinity Vision department.”

In 2017, Cones on the Rails won the Passenger Safety accolade at the 2017 UK Rail Industry Awards, after Chris worked with Grand Central Rail to produce and promote the book.

Ally Thornton, commissioning and production coordinator at Trinity Vision, said: “We started the project with the Madeleys in summer 2017, following Chris’ success at the UK Rail Industry Awards, and we were keen to involve our placement students. Students are a central part of what we do, and we use student crew members as much as we can.”

Chris and husband Canon Keith Madeley, an Honorary Fellow of the University, have already received a request to produce Cones on Site, in conjunction with Trinity Vision, following the launch of Cones on the Rails.