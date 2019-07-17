Leeds Trinity lecturer reveals moving story on how a book helped 'suicidal' LGBT student unleash his female alter ego

A lecturer at a Leeds university has revealed how a book she lent him on Victorian LGBT culture helped him come to terms with his own sexuality.

In a moving Twitter thread - the moral of which is to 'always be kind' - Dr Kate Lister said she was approached by the student while teaching a module on Victorian literature and culture.

Dr Kate Lister is a lecturer at the School of Arts and Communication at Leeds Trinity University

The male student, who she said was from a "very conservative, religious background", told her he wanted to write his essay on Victorian sexuality.

Dr Lister recommended the student read a book called 'Fanny and Stella', which is a biography of two trans women who lived in the era.

She said: "Knowing almost nothing about the subject, he would come and see me a lot and we would talk at length about the history of drag, trans, gender, sexuality, etc. - what he could put in his essay and other resources he could use.

"He did really well on the module & loved the book so much I said he could keep it. This is my job and a part of it I love - but as far as I was concerned we were just chatting about his work, LGBTQ history & Fanny & Stella.

Fanny and Stella, the book that helped the student come to terms with his sexuality. Picture: Kate Lister/Twitter

"Fast forward a year, and [he] turns up out of the blue at my office. He told me that ‘Fanny and Stella’ had saved his life. A told me that he had been struggling for years with his sexuality. He also had a wish to cross dress, but felt unable to talk about this to anyone.

"His cultural background meant that he felt a huge amount of shame & confusion around these feelings. He had been suicidal. I had no idea. He never said a word about this.

"He told me that for the first time ever, reading about these Victorian transwomen, he felt that ‘someone got me.’ He said it made him feel like ‘he was part of history.’ Because it was a history book - he felt it was ok for him to read it."

Dr Lister also tweeted how the student had since begun to step out in his female alter ego.

She added: "She’s ‘sassy as hell’, goes clubbing, has bubble baths, does stand up, kisses men in bars, and has opened up a whole new world for him. After reading F&S he started opening up to other students, who helped him navigate this. They took her out, they helped her put makeup on, find a wig and created a safe fun space for her to start to emerge.

"He has started to make peace with a part of himself that he hated and never understood before. He looked relaxed, happier & more excited than I have ever seen him look before. It was like a whole world has opened up for him."

Moved to tears, Dr Lister added she had contacted the writer of the book, Neil McKenna, who was also profoundly moved by the tale.

In return, he revealed he had sent a signed first edition of the book to Kate for her to forward onto the student.

She added: "I’m so, so pleased that A has been able to express the Sara in him & accept himself. There are many lessons here, but as a lecturer the lesson for me is that you have no idea what your students are going through or how your actions can impact others.

"Be kind - always.