Leeds tour date for rock legends The Who: Here's how to get tickets

They boast one of the greatest rock legacies in music history and are heading to a stage in Leeds next year.

The Who have announced a full UK tour in spring 2020 which includes a date at the First Direct Arena on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 and will feature a full orchestra on stage.

The front cover of the band's new album WHO.

The band have also announced details of their first album in 13 years. WHO is due to be released on Friday, November 22.

Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend are joined on the 11-track album by long-time Who drummer Zak Starkey, bassist Pino Palladino along with contributions from Simon Townshend, Benmont Tench, Carla Azar, Joey Waronker and Gordon Giltrap.

The artwork for WHO was unveiled in New York at the opening of the brand new eight-storey Pace contemporary art gallery where the band also performed a short acoustic set.

The album cover has been created by famed pop artist, Sir Peter Blake who first met the band in 1964 at a taping of the legendary TV show Ready Steady Go. Sir Peter designed and contributed a painting to the sleeve of The Who’s album Face Dances in 1981.

The songs on WHO cover a myriad of subjects including the Grenfell Tower fire, musical theft, spirituality, reincarnation, the power of memory and ‘an old rock star that has lost his marbles’.

Singer Roger Daltrey rates it amongst their strongest “I think we’ve made our best album since Quadrophenia in 1973, Pete hasn’t lost it, he’s still a fabulous songwriter, and he’s still got that cutting edge”.



Pete Townshend said: "This album is almost all new songs written last year, with just two exceptions. There is no theme, no concept, no story, just a set of songs that I (and my brother Simon) wrote to give Roger Daltrey some inspiration, challenges and scope for his newly revived singing voice. Roger and I are both old men now, by any measure, so I’ve tried to stay away from romance, but also from nostalgia if I can. I didn’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable.

"Memories are OK, and some of the songs refer to the explosive state of things today. I made new home studio demos of all these songs in the summer of 2018 using a wide collection of instruments old and new. We started recording as The Who in March 2019, and have finished now in late August just in time to make some vinyl... maybe even some cassettes... ready for release in November”.



Two songs on the record the epic Ball And Chain and string-laden Hero Ground Zero recently got their world premiere when the band played with a 40-piece orchestra to a packed Wembley Stadium.

Tickets go on sale 10am on Friday, September 20, at: www.livenation.co.uk/artist/the-who-tickets