Leeds tour date for Britain’s Got Talent golden buzzer comedian Kojo Anim

Britain’s Got Talent’s stand out stand-up comedy star Kojo Anim is heading out on the road with his debut UK tour - and will be visiting Leeds.

The 39-year-old father of one was Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer act on this year’s series of the ITV talent show, winning through to the grand final earlier this month.

Kojo Anim.

READ MORE: 42 places you probably visited in Leeds during a night out in the 2000s

His new and exciting show Kojo Anim Presents The Taxi Tour will take in 25 towns and cities across the country, and arrives at the City Varieties Music Hall in Leeds on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

With his infectious smile, and winning routines, Kojo Anim wowed the judges and audiences on Britain’s Got Talent.

Simon Cowell was so blown away by Kojo’s first audition routine he hit his golden buzzer to send him straight into the live semi-finals, saying: “I don’t really like comedians on this show… But I love you!” That first BGT performance alone has had more than 23 million views on YouTube.

Born in Ghana, Kojo moved to London as a child and grew up in Hackney – and he’ll be returning to home territory for the final show of the tour, at Hackney Empire on Friday, March 20.

Speaking about his BGT experience, and now announcing his debut UK tour, Kojo said: “For me, Britain’s Got Talent wasn’t about winning £250,000, it was a chance to get in front of the judges, and to prove to myself that I can perform in front of anybody.

“My goal was to make it to the final, and now here I am – announcing my first solo tour, something I’ve been working towards for 20 years.

“Since my first audition when Simon pressed the golden buzzer, my whole life has changed and now I can’t wait to jump in a taxi to travel the country making people laugh.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28, at 10am from the www.cuffeandtaylor.com website.