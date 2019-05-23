Leeds to host four days of 2019 UCI Road Championships - full timings

Leeds will host four days of the 2019 UCI Road Championships.

The cycling race takes place from Saturday, September 21 until Sunday, September 29.

Wetherby will be a start location for the Para-Cycling International race on Saturday, September 21.

On Friday, September 27 the women's junior race will also go through Wetherby.

The next day, on Saturday, September 28, the women's race will take place in Otley and Guiseley.

The final day on Sunday, September 29, will see the race start from Millenium Square in Leeds city centre and head out towards Otley.

Leader of Leeds City Council Councillor Judith Blake said: “Following the success of the recent Tour de Yorkshire, the excitement is now starting to build for the 2019 UCI Road World Championships with the race timings being released. Leeds will host racing on four days of the event, giving people the chance to see the best riders in the world competing on our roads as they bid to become world champion.

“The 2019 UCI Road World Championships will be the finale of an incredible year for Leeds as a host venue, with the World Triathlon Series Leeds, the Cricket World Cup and the Ashes Test match all to come as Leeds is further showcased to the world as a major international sporting city.”

Here are the summary timings according to Welcome to Yorkshire:

Saturday, September 21 - Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International

Riders will set off from Beverley between 12:00pm and 12:06pm with the aim of finishing in Harrogate between 2:14pm and 3:05pm.

Tadcaster will host the starts of the C1-3, H3, H4 and H5 events for the men and the C4-5 and H5 events for the women between 2:00pm – 2:15pm.

These are due to finish in Harrogate between 3:24pm – 4:25pm.

Finally, Wetherby is the start location for the H1-2 and T1-2 men’s races, and the C1-3, H1-4 and T1-2 women’s races between 3:00pm and 3:12pm.

These conclude in Harrogate between 4:09pm – 5:24pm.

Fans in Harrogate will also be able to watch the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay training on the Championships circuit between 9:00am and 11:00am.

Sunday, September 22 - Team Time Trial Mixed Relay – Harrogate Circuit

The first nation will roll down the start ramp at 12:40pm, with the final nation set to complete their ride at approximately 3:27pm.

Monday, September 23 – Women Junior Individual Time Trial and Men Junior Individual Time Trial – Harrogate Circuit

The first female rider will get going at 10:10am and once the last of them has finished at approximately 11:22am, the men’s competition will take place between 1:40pm – 4:02pm.

Tuesday, September 24– Women Elite Individual Time Trial and Men U23 Individual Time Trial – Ripon to Harrogate

The first male rider will set off at 10:10am and that competition is due to be completed by 12:34pm before the women start at 2:40pm. That contest is due to conclude at around

4:45pm.

Wednesday, September 25 - Men Elite Individual Time Trial – Northallerton to Harrogate

Fans will be able to cheer the first rider off at 1:10pm before the action concludes at approximately 4:04pm.

That morning, supporters in Harrogate will also be able to watch the road race training taking place on the Harrogate circuit between 10:00am – 12:00pm.

Thursday, September 26 – Men Junior Road Race – Richmond to Harrogate

After starting in Richmond at 12:10pm the race heads into the Dales and the first key climb is awaiting the riders at Kidstones at 1:12pm.

The second major ascent then comes shortly after the peloton have passed Bolton Abbey at 2:00pm, and the action should hit the Harrogate circuit at 2:36pm.

After three laps of that, the race should conclude on Parliament Street at 3:33pm.

Friday, September 27 – Women Junior Road Race and Men U23 Road Race – Doncaster to Harrogate

The women’s race exits Doncaster at 8:40am and the riders should reach Snaith by 9:30am.

Tadcaster then appears at approximately 10:24am and the frontrunners should pass through Wetherby at 10:41am before they reach Harrogate for a hard-fought finale at 11:11am.

The men meanwhile, get going in Doncaster at 2:10pm and take a longer, more undulating route into Harrogate. They should reach Tadcaster at 3:50pm before passing through Ripon

at 4:49pm.

Pateley Bridge then makes an appearance at 5:17pm and as soon as the peloton has exited that town they will commence the main climb up to Greenhow.

The riders are likely to reach the Harrogate circuit at 6:03pm and they will have to tackle three laps before the estimated finish at 7:06pm.

Saturday, September 28 – Women Elite Road Race – Bradford to Harrogate

The peloton will roll out of Bradford at 11:40am and sample the delights of Otely at 11:52pm before the first categorised ascent comes on Norwood Edge at 12:05pm.

The race then continues to Pateley Bridge at and up the Nidderdale valley at 12:34pm.

The climb of Lofthouse is awaiting them there and they should top that at 12:57pm before descending into Masham at 1:19pm.

A relatively flat section should see them reach Ripon by 1:44pm before they pass onto the Harrogate circuit at 2:32pm.

Three laps should then see the frontrunners emerge before a new world champion is crowned on Parliament Street at 3:42pm.

Sunday, September 29 – Men Elite Road Race – Leeds to Harrogate

The riders will exit Leeds at 8:40am and wind their way into the Dales via Ilkley 9:22am and Skipton 9:42am.

They are due to reach Kettlewell by 10:14am before a trio of significant climbs come one after another.

Cray is first up at 10:27am and Buttertubs will be crested at approximately 11:16am before the reach the summit of Grinton Moor at 11:51am, Masham 12:23pm, Ripon 12:44pm and Ripley 1:01pm than follow in quick succession before the peloton enters the Harrogate circuit at 1:07pm.

Seven laps of that tough and technical loop will ensure only the strongest survive for a chance to claim the iconic rainbow jersey on Parliament Street at approximately 3:21pm.

The full schedule and race timings can be viewed online at yorkshire2019.co.uk/timings