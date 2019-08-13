Leeds teenager who turned his life around gets rotary recognition

Have your say

A Leeds student who was once excluded from school is now being seen as a positive role model for others.

George Husar, 15, had a bad start to life and was hanging around with negative social peer groups when he was referred to CATCH – a volunteer-led charity in Leeds – in April last year.

His efforts in turning his life around are now gaining increasing recognition with national Rotary club leaders.

The teenager met with the RIBI (Rotary In Britain and Ireland) national president Donna Wallbank, together with the

Rotary in Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire governor Manoj Joshi, at CATCH HQ on Monday.

George started out at CATCH by helping with small jobs such as painting, maintenance and gardening alongside other volunteers.

Due to his passion and commitment, George soon became a team leader at youth club sessions and other CATCH activities, including outreach work with adults to get more young people off the streets.

He was crowned CATCH volunteer assistant of the year in 2018 and awarded a prestigious Rotary in Britain and Ireland Young Citizen Award earlier this year, after being nominated by Roundhay Rotarians.

He has also recorded the highest number of hours as a young volunteer, leading to him being accelerated through the volunteer development programme. George now has ambitions to become a local firefighter or plumber.

For more information about CATCH, visit www.catchleeds.co.uk.