Leeds teenager Junior Frood takes home four medals at Dance World Cup

A teenage dancer from Leeds is celebrating after taking home four medals for his country at the Dance World Cup in Portugal.

Junior Frood, 15, travelled to Braga with his dance school Jelli Studios after being chosen out of thousands of dancers to compete for England against 62 other countries.

Junior competed in four dance categories - and took home medals in each one. The talented dancer was declared world champion, winning gold for England, in both the Show Dance and Acro Dance categories. He then went on to win silver in the Hip Hop and Street Dance category and bronze in the Commercial Dance category.

Junior has been training at Jelli Studios, whose principal is Jennifer Ellison, in Liverpool for just over a year. He spent more than two months in intense rehearsals four times a week to learn and perfect his routines.

Junior’s trip was made possible with the help of The Ann Maguire Arts Education Fund, managed by Leeds Community Foundation, and his official sponsor clothing brand The Gym King. He has also received free travel to his training for the last two years, thanks to National Express Coaches.

Mum Kerry said: “Junior is literally on cloud nine and cannot believe that he has achieved his ultimate dream of becoming world champion. He is so thankful to his principal of Jelli Studios Jennifer Ellison and all the choreographers that believed in him. He has worked so hard over the years, facing huge obstacles along the way but showed that he was never going to give up.”