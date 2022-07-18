Leeds teenager in charity haircut to raise funds for Ukraine families

Finn Johnson, 16, previously hadn't had his haircut since before the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

Earlier this month Finn auctioned off the honour of shaving his head to the classmate who donated the most money.

Pupils at Priesthorpe Academy in Pudsey then gathered at the school's leaving assembly to watch the haircut take place.

"It has been such a long time since I last had a haircut. I keep doing a double take when I pass a mirror as I look so different," Finn told the YEP.

"A lot of teachers have backed me at school and contributed to the fundraiser as well as so many pupils at school, I'm really pleased I went through with it, and I look a lot smarter now."

Finn has raised over £900 for the International Rescue Committee (IRC), which responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises and helps people to survive and rebuild their lives, and in this instance families affected by the Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian families have been left fleeing for nearby Poland and beyond since President Putin declared war on the nation back in February.

"I wanted to help Ukraine, especially the families affected by the Russian invasion after seeing the news reports and found out that this charity was being proactive with its help." Finn explained.

Proud dad Tony, said the decision on the charity was totally Finn's call but admitted to having reservations about the haircut.

"I was dreading that he was going to come in and that his hair was going to be in a right state with big lumps cut out and we'd have to go straight to the hairdressers," Tony said.

"But in fairness he came in and it was a really tidy haircut that they had given him - grade two all over."

Since his haircut Finn has fully embraced the new style and says that he now plans on keeping it short.