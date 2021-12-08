'The Caring Teacher - How to make a positive difference in the classroom’ was written by Calverley-based teacher Rob Potts as a personal project with no real thought of it being published.

Yet after being urged by his partner to send the manuscript to publishers he found that, little over a week after finishing the first draft, he’d signed a deal with John Catt Educational Ltd, which was purchased by Hachette last week - one of the largest publishing companies in the world.

“It’s been a surreal experience." Rob said "Securing a publishing deal wasn’t foremost in my mind when I sat down and started writing but a few months later I’m sitting here signing copies."

The book had already earned praise prior to its release, with author and literacy guru Ros Wilson describing it as, “an essential guide for those entering the profession” and Amanda Nuttall, senior education lecturer at Leeds Trinity University adding, “I’d highly recommend this book for all teachers entering the profession.”

The book has already been adopted by one leading teacher training provider as a core text and Rob hopes that it will be a source and support and guidance to teachers in future.

“Relationship building and supporting the development of children is at the core of what we do but it’s often something that can be paid lip service to during teacher training,” said Rob who currently works at Parklands Primary School in Leeds following a successful career in leadership across the state and independent sectors. “Pastoral care doesn’t necessarily come naturally to everyone but it’s the one part of the job that we all have to get right. I really hope that by writing this book, I’ve been able to provide a source of guidance for teachers for many years to come.”

The book’s launch took place at Truman Books in Farsley, Leeds and it is available to buy now from there and from other major retailers.