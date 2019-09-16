Leeds surgeon takes on UCI World Cycle Championships for hospital charity

A Leeds surgeon is getting on his bike for the UCI World Cycle Championships sportive to raise funds for lifesaving equipment.

Consultant general surgeon Richard Baker will ride the sportive on September 22 for Leeds Hospitals’ charity Leeds Cares, which has agreed to fund a liver perfusion machine. The equipment could help increase the number of liver transplants in the city by around 30 a year.

About 20 per cent of patients die while waiting for a liver transplant and about a third of donated livers are unable to be used for transplantation. The machine, the first to be used in Leeds hospitals, allows a donated liver to be kept alive and healthier for longer, giving surgeons more options for transplanting organs.

Mr Baker said: “Leeds Cares has contributed significantly to providing this new machine which will give our transplant surgeons more options for using donated organs, including those organs that might not have previously been suitable for some patients.

Mr Baker, who is also clinical director of abdominal medicine and surgery at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, says the perfusion machine allows clinicians to observe a donated liver for longer, giving them more options, which will help increase the current 120-180 transplants a year carried out at Leeds hospitals.

Mr Baker added: “The cycling event is a good way of me giving something back and, as I enjoy cycling, it’s a great way for me to spend a day,” he said.

He’s hoping others will celebrate the championships coming to Yorkshire by helping to raise funds for Leeds Cares, the official fundraising partner. Find out more at www.leeds-cares.org.

To support Mr Baker, visit www.justgiving.com/RichardBaker2019.