Leeds supermarket Asda is first to ditch non-recyclable plastic for entire ready meal range

Leeds supermarket giant Asda is moving its own brand fresh ready meal range into fully recyclable packaging.

In-line with its ongoing commitment to ‘use less and recycle more’, Asda is the first supermarket to move its entire range to the new ‘Evolve’ by Faerch trays.

From November 3, 97 fresh ready meal lines will use the trays, made from natural cPET – a form of detectable and recyclable plastic. The move will transform 775 tonnes of plastic and 45 million ready meal trays from non-recyclable to recyclable material.

With more than half of its fresh ready meals already in recyclable plastic or foil trays, the further additions will now mean Asda will be the first retailer to have an entire range of own-brand fresh ready meal trays that are fully recyclable.

Asda has already removed 6,500 tonnes of plastic from its own-brand products over the past 12 months and has committed to ensuring that all its own-brand packaging will be 100 per cent recyclable by 2025.

Paul Gillow, Asda’s vice president of own-brand and commercial strategy, said: “Over 130 million of our ready meals are purchased each year by our customers, so this change to packaging means customers don’t have to prioritise plastic reduction over grocery decision making, ensuring they can continue purchasing quality products at great prices, but with the added value of recycle-ready packaging.”

Alongside the fresh ready meal changes, Asda also announced last week that its entire Aberdeen Angus Steak range is to move into fully recyclable cardboard trays, saving an additional 50 tonnes of plastic annually.