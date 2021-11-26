Leeds Stand Up To Racism and other groups to protest after death of migrants at sea

The tragedy this week saw at least 27 people die while attempting to cross the English Channel.

The group is now calling an emergency vigil and protest.

Anti-racists, refugee and human rights campaigners, faith groups and members of the public will come together in solidarity with refugees, the group said.

The event will be hosted by Leeds Stand Up To Racism and supported by other groups.

It will run from 5:30 pm on Friday November 26 in City Square, Leeds.

Sarah Autumn, from Leeds Stand Up To Racism, said: "Tragedies such as today are a direct result of the British Government refusing to allow safe and legal routes for refugees, a situation which will be made worse by the Nationality and Borders bill.

"We are holding this event to honour and pay tribute to the brave souls who lost their lives this and to argue against our Government’s brutal immigration system.”

Noushin Raja is from the Moonlight Trust and added: “As a charity we work every single day with refugees on the ground, and we are all too aware of the terrifying and dangerous journeys people are forced to make.

"We support this vigil and action on Friday and call upon our supporters to attend and or share the event.”

Katie, from Care4Calais, West Yorkshire, said her hearts went out "to the family and friends of those who have perished on their journey to safety".

"To escape tyranny and horrendous circumstances, to then die in a manner that is completely preventable is utterly unacceptable", she added.

"We mourn this tragedy and those before it and urge those with the power to provide safe routes to act now.”