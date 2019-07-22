Leeds snooker player needs your help to represent England at world championships

When Lewis Harper first joined his great granddad at the Anglers Club in Burmantofts aged seven or eight, members didn't trust him to play on the snooker table.

Now the 15-year-old has been selected to represent England at an international tournament in Russia after being taken under the wing of a professional player.

Lewis Harper practises at the Northern Snooker Centre in Leeds, where members have taken him under their wings.

It's an opportunity that Lewis describes as "once in a lifetime" - but without sponsorship to help cover the costs of flights and accommodation, it will remain nothing more than a dream.

Lewis, who lives in Bruce Lawn, Armley, said: "Me and my great granddad were really close, like best mates. He always used to go to the Anglers and he took me one day. I wasn't really allowed to play snooker so I started out with pool. I would have been about seven or eight then."

After his great granddad passed away, Lewis could no longer go to the club but he found a new home at the Northern Snooker Centre in Kirkstall Road.

Lewis Harper began playing pool aged seven or eight, before developing a passion for snooker.

Practising there brought him into contact with others who share his passion for the sport and are keen to support new talent, particularly professional Peter Lines.

With their guidance and encouragement, he has gone on to win a series of junior titles and begun to compete on the national stage.

Lewis said: "I've been playing in competitions since about 2015. I entered the club competitions for U16s and U18s, and I got to the semi finals of the U18s."

He won both Leeds competitions the following year and it was then that he set his heart on becoming a professional.

Lewis Harper described the chance to play in the world championships as a "once in a lifetime" opportunity.

"It's the only I thing I've every wanted to do, especially for my great granddad," he said.

After reaching the English U16 semi-finals last year, Lewis has qualified to play in more tournaments hosted by the English Association of Snooker and Billiards.

"When you think about the Premier League and so on with football, it's like that with snooker," he said.

"If you start in regional U20s, then you get onto the premier national tour. I qualified for that this year and will play in the next season."

Lewis has also been selected to represent England's U16s team next in both a home international taking place at the Northern Snooker Centre and an international championship in Russia.

The chance to compete in the IBSF Under 16 World Snooker Championships could slip through his fingers though if he is unable to raise the £3,000 he needs to cover his flights to Russia and his accommodation while he is there.

"It's one of those things where you couldn't really say no," Lewis said. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. I couldn't get that experience elsewhere.

"As a player, it's a great opportunity to travel the world and get a feel for it. It's about the match practice, getting to play against the best players."

Any business or individual who would like to give their support can donate via https://www.gofundme.com/f/snooker-funding

