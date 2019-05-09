Leeds shoppers get in a spin with Tour De Yorkshire celebrations

Victoria Leeds raced ahead of the city’s Tour de Yorkshire celebrations with a high-energy spin class called Tour de Spin.

Shoppers, adult and kids alike, jumped on to spin bikes to take part in the exhilarating disco session hosted by Naomi Gregory from Leeds spin masters RYDE.

The event was organised to celebrate the Tour De Yorkshire, as well as a pop-up shop from premium cycling brand, Rapha, designers of the official Tour de Yorkshire Ride sportive jersey. The shop, open until May 19, offers food and coffee as well as a fully-stocked boutique of Rapha products.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Commercial Director, Peter Dodd, said: “What a great way to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire - and a great way to showcase Leeds’ now world-renowned shopping scene.”