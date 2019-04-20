Leeds shoppers confused as man in sandwich board says 'Wake Up Satan's Cattle'

People in Leeds city centre were left scratching their heads over a bemusing sign wielded by a religious protester.

A man draped in a sandwich board was spotted in multiple locations in the packed city centre shopping district today (Saturday), with the sign reading, "wake up Satan's brainwashed cattle".

The man was spotted in City Square at the bottom of Park Row and on Albion Street and thousands of shoppers and revellers piled into the centre to enjoy the sunshine on Easter Saturday.

The city centre was particularly busy, due to hundreds of people from the Sikh community also visiting for the Vaisaskhi parade and celebrations in Millenium Square in the afternoon.

Nicola Furbisher tweeted: "There's a man on Albion Street wearing a sandwich board that says: 'wake up Satan's cattle'. I'm not sure if it's a sinister Easter warning, or an invitation to some weird kind of farming experience... #leeds".

Another shopper tweeted, "I'll stay in bed thanks".