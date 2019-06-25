Leeds schoolchildren create giant sea creatures for Horsforth Walk of Art festival

Schoolchildren in Horsforth have been getting creative with local artists as the town prepares for its annual Walk of Art festival.

Nine schools in the area are painting giant sea creatures for this year’s theme, ‘under the sea’, and have been visited by an artist to learn about their trade.

Artist Tessa Townsend preparing for Horsforth Walk of Art festival

The free festival will take place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7 and over 100 artists will showcase their work in 81 different venues across the town.

Visitors can take part in a range of activities, such as film making, illustration and even belly dancing.

West End Primary School had a visit from illustrator Helen Gibson, known as ‘The Perky Painter’, who got the children to make 'fruity animal' illustrations, combining a fruit and an animal to make a fun character.

Children at St Margaret’s CofE Primary School made patterned tiles with artist Tessa Townsend, which they arranged to form different sea creatures.

Kezia Roberts, who took over as the festival's lead organiser this year, said: “Seeing the kids get involved is one of our proudest moments, especially as the artists are volunteering their time.

“It’s a really lovely, inclusive thing for all the schools. During the event, everyone can communicate with the artists and ask questions about their art.

"We want people who don’t ordinarily have the opportunity to get involved in art to have a go and be inspired.”

