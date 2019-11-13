Leeds Royal Armouries announces appointment of new chair

John Procter, chair of the Royal Armouries. PIC:Royal Armouries

John Procter will be responsible for leading the organisation until 2023, with the potential for a further four years, as it continues to develop its work across its sites in Leeds, Hampshire and London.

Edward Impey, director-general of the Royal Armouries, said: “I am delighted to welcome John at this very exciting time for the Royal Armouries. John is an experienced and highly accomplished professional with a 30-year record of successful business leadership and public service. In addition to his successful business career, John brings a wealth of experience of working with cultural organisations to the role.

"He is a director of Northern Ballet, and has also served with distinction as chair of Leeds Grand Theatre, and as a director of the Regional Arts council for England. Having substantially increased our commercial operations, we are now in the process of devising a masterplan to transform the Royal Armouries brand and its offer at the main museum site in Leeds.

"With plans for growth at our Fort Nelson and Tower of London sites, as well as transforming our digital presence, John will play a central in taking the Royal Armouries forward and putting it on a long-term sustainable footing.

"Throughout his varied career John has developed an unrivalled network of valuable contacts in the UK, across Europe and internationally, which, alongside his undoubted leadership qualities and experience, will greatly benefit the Royal Armouries.”

John Procter said: “I have made an energetic commitment to the Royal Armouries, and will be an active and positive advocate for the organisation, representing it to government and other stakeholders such as funders and the education, regional and tourism communities, including our local partners in Leeds and the surrounding areas.

"The Royal Armouries’ collection of arms and armour is truly world class in scope and reach. My job is to support our equally exceptional team, who collectively inspire people to discover and understand how many of the most compelling narratives of human endeavour and experience have been, and continue to be, shaped by arms and armour.”