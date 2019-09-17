Leeds Rhinos star joins staff from Leeds General Infirmary in cycling fundraiser

Leeds Rhinos Rugby League star Rob Burrow joined staff from the plastics, hands and orthopaedic trauma services team at Leeds General Infirmary to give their UCI cycling fundraiser a boost.

The team raised nearly £500 with a day-long marathon static cycle challenge, which replicated the 92-mile UCI long route, to raise funds for the hospital’s charity Leeds Cares. The former Leeds Rhinos half back, now head academy coach at the club, did a stint on the cycle. His wife Lindsey is a physiotherapist with the plastics, hand and orthopaedic trauma services team, so he’s aware of the important work it does.

He said “I’m a big supporter of charities like Leeds Cares as I know how important the things they fund are to Leeds hospitals. This is a great way of raising funds for their work.”

Ten members of the team are taking part in the UCI Road World Cycle Championships Sportive and the static challenge was a way of involving other members of staff.

Sarah Taplin, clinical specialist and one of those doing the sportive, said Leeds Cares has already supported a series of staff training courses for the team. She said their next challenge is to seek funding for some new rehabilitation equipment for upper limb patients that will help them regain fitness faster and get them back to work quicker.

Leeds Cares supports Leeds Teaching Hospitals to provide exceptional healthcare. The money it raises goes towards the development of new healthcare services, providing cutting edge equipment and specialist staff, supporting ground breaking research and innovation and enabling health education and training.

