Leeds residents fight for money back after promoter of two huge Temple Newsam shows ceases trading

As reported in the Yorkshire Evening Post on Tuesday, both of the shows - UB40 ft Ali Campbell and Comedy in the Park - were expected to be held on a stage on the Temple Newsam estate this Summer.

Ali Campbell was the lead singer of UB40 until he left the band and embarked on a solo career in 2008.

The shows were due to take place at Temple Newsam

However, M&B Productions ceased trading on Tuesday and sent out a statement to fans, which can be seen here.

Fans have now been instructed to ask for chargebacks from their bank or PayPal.

However, many have now been sent in circles while trying to get their money back - with some finding difficulty in finding their original order numbers of PayPal information.

Others have told the YEP their bank would not refund due to the length of time since the first purchase.

Sophie Tobin, 20, is desperately trying to get the tickets she bought refunded

The original shows were due to take place in Summer 2021.

Fans - some of whom could be left hundreds of pounds out of pocket - have spoken to the YEP on Wednesday as they fear losing out.

Sophie Tobin, 20, spent almost £300 on six tickets for her family.

She now faces a struggle to recoup the money.

Debbie and Sophie are among hundreds of fans worried about getting their money back

Sophie, from Chapel Allerton, was notified via email about the promoter ceasing to trade on Tuesday, which came as a big shock.

"It’s horrific considering most of the country is struggling financially as it is", she told the YEP.

"We’ve booked these tickets as something to look forward to post Covid and it’s already been postponed once.

"But I do feel for those who will have lost their jobs with both companies liquidating.

Debbie Hall could be left more than £400 out of pocket

"It is out of our hands now and we’ve just got to hope for the best!"

Carol Cuthbertson from Halton Moor is another fan who is due to lose almost £400 if she can not find a refund.

Carol, 54, bought eight tickets for her family in March 2021.

She said PayPal said they could not refund the money due to it being more than 180 days since purchase.

"It is now a waiting game", Carol said.

"If nothing comes of it me and my family members will be £396 lighter.

"It is utterly disgusting."

Debbie Hall, from Bradford, told the YEP she had bought nine tickets to the UB40 ft Ali Campbell show at a total cost of more than £400.

She claimed her bank "can't do anything about it" and will now be left without the money.

"It is disgusting", she said.

"Santander can’t do anything as it was a direct debit with PayPal and doesn’t come under indemnity claim rules.

"I’m disgusted."

Amanda Harwood, 29, is from Kippax.

She was looking forward to attending the Comedy in the Park event at Temple Newsam which has now been cancelled.

Despite paying almost £150 on tickets, Amanda is struggling to get a refund.

"I contacted my bank who told me to contact the company", she explained.

"I advised them that the company has gone bust and has advised me to contact my bank or PayPal for a refund.

"My bank then said I need to contact PayPal.

"I contacted PayPal who advised me to contact my bank!

"It looks like I’m going round in circles and probably lost £150."

Sue Phillips from Leeds was due to go to UB40 ft Ali Campbell with her daughter.

She said they have both been left "gutted" by the news.

Sue, 56, added: "I was lucky enough to see them in Scarborough in August but my daughter is gutted."

Hundreds more fans are believed to be in a similar position to those who spoke to the YEP.