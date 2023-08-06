Leeds Pride 2023: Thousands pictured in city centre as parade under way on The Headrow
Leeds Pride 2023 will kick off with performances and speeches in Millennium Square, as festival-goers gather to soak up the atmosphere.
The annual Pride parade will then get under way, snaking around the city centre before acts take to the stage to perform for the crowds.
A number of road closures are in place during the event, which is taking place at the same time as Leeds United’s season opener against Cardiff City at Elland Road. Leeds Rhinos are also hosting Leigh Leopards at Headingley Stadium this afternoon.
Follow our live blog below for all the key information, road closures, timings and updates from the parade and celebrations throughout the day.
Footage shows thousands parading through city centre
Parade finishes
The parade has finished in Leeds city centre now after snaking through the streets for about an hour.
All smiles on the parade
Pictures from the parade
The Leeds Pride 2023 parade is now in full swing as festival-goers make their way through the city centre
Parade begins!
The 2023 Leeds Pride parade is now under way
‘So many people'
Danie, from Leeds, told the YEP: "We've been here for hours, the atmosphere has just been getting better. There are so many people here."
A packed Great George Street as parade start approaches
‘My second time at Leeds Pride'
Josie, a festival-goer in Leeds city centre from the Barnsley area, said: "It's the second time I've been, it's just great fun. Everybody is in a good mood and is happy."
Plan ahead for buses this afternoon
Crowds gather on The Headrow
Crowds are beginning to gather on The Headrow, as the parade start time approaches. Here’s a picture from our reporter at the scene: