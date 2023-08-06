Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Leeds Pride 2023: Parade start time and key information as thousands to party in city centre

Thousands of people will celebrate in Leeds today as the city’s annual pride festival takes place.
By Nick Frame and Joseph Keith
Published 6th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST

Leeds Pride 2023 will kick off with performances and speeches in Millennium Square, as festival-goers gather to soak up the atmosphere.

The annual Pride parade will then get under way, snaking around the city centre before acts take to the stage to perform for the crowds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of road closures are in place during the event, which is taking place at the same time as Leeds United’s season opener against Cardiff City at Elland Road. Leeds Rhinos are also hosting Leigh Leopards at Headingley Stadium this afternoon.

Follow our live blog below for all the key information, road closures, timings and updates from the parade and celebrations throughout the day.

Leeds Pride 2023: Parade start time and key information as thousands set to celebrate in city centre

Show new updates
12:58 BST

First pictures from 2023 event

12:45 BST

Flyer bus update

11:38 BST

British Transport Police stall

11:36 BST

Key party and parade timings

Millennium Square performances

Performances and speecheswill begin from 11.30am on the Sainsbury’s stage in Millennium Square.

Main parade begins

The main Leeds Pirde 2023 parade begins at 2pm and will head towards Lower Briggate.

Post-parade party

At 3pm, the official party celebrations will start in the city centre and headline acts will be performing on the First Direct stage.

11:33 BST

Trinity Leeds shopping centre’s message

11:32 BST

Leeds City Council bids city a ‘Happy Pride'

11:20 BST

First Bus update

11:18 BST

Bus diversions

From 1.30pm Sunday, buses diversions will be in place. Normal routes will only resume once roads have reopened after the parade.

Here are all of the bus services impacted today:

1, 2, 3, 3A, 4, 5A, 6, 7(First), 7(HBC), 8(First), 12, 13, 13A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 27, 28(First), 33, 34, 36, 38, 39, 40, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 51, 52, 55C, 60, 72, 75, 163, 168, 200, 201, 202, 203, 229, 254, 255, 444, 446, 508, A1, X6, X84 and X99 will be impacted.

More details here from our story: https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/transport/leeds-pride-2023-full-list-of-road-closures-bus-diversions-and-route-changes-ahead-of-pride-parade-4234848

11:14 BST

Road closures

Lower Briggate, Call Lane and Meadow Lane will be closed to traffic for the duration of the day so bus services using these roads will be diverted throughout.

Other roads along the parade route will be closed between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

11:12 BSTUpdated 11:13 BST

Your guide to Leeds Pride 2023

We’ve pulled together a handy guide with everything you need to know for this year’s Pride event:

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/people/leeds-pride-2023-all-road-closures-listed-and-key-parade-times-as-thousands-set-to-celebrate-4245081

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:LeedsLeeds RhinosHeadingley StadiumCardiff CityElland RoadLeeds United