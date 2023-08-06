Leeds Pride 2023: Parade start time and key information as thousands to party in city centre
Leeds Pride 2023 will kick off with performances and speeches in Millennium Square, as festival-goers gather to soak up the atmosphere.
The annual Pride parade will then get under way, snaking around the city centre before acts take to the stage to perform for the crowds.
A number of road closures are in place during the event, which is taking place at the same time as Leeds United’s season opener against Cardiff City at Elland Road. Leeds Rhinos are also hosting Leigh Leopards at Headingley Stadium this afternoon.
Follow our live blog below for all the key information, road closures, timings and updates from the parade and celebrations throughout the day.
First pictures from 2023 event
Flyer bus update
British Transport Police stall
Key party and parade timings
Millennium Square performances
Performances and speecheswill begin from 11.30am on the Sainsbury’s stage in Millennium Square.
Main parade begins
The main Leeds Pirde 2023 parade begins at 2pm and will head towards Lower Briggate.
Post-parade party
At 3pm, the official party celebrations will start in the city centre and headline acts will be performing on the First Direct stage.
Trinity Leeds shopping centre’s message
Leeds City Council bids city a ‘Happy Pride'
First Bus update
Bus diversions
From 1.30pm Sunday, buses diversions will be in place. Normal routes will only resume once roads have reopened after the parade.
Here are all of the bus services impacted today:
1, 2, 3, 3A, 4, 5A, 6, 7(First), 7(HBC), 8(First), 12, 13, 13A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 27, 28(First), 33, 34, 36, 38, 39, 40, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 51, 52, 55C, 60, 72, 75, 163, 168, 200, 201, 202, 203, 229, 254, 255, 444, 446, 508, A1, X6, X84 and X99 will be impacted.
Road closures
Lower Briggate, Call Lane and Meadow Lane will be closed to traffic for the duration of the day so bus services using these roads will be diverted throughout.
Other roads along the parade route will be closed between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.
Your guide to Leeds Pride 2023
We’ve pulled together a handy guide with everything you need to know for this year’s Pride event: