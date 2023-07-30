Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Pride 2023: Best pictures as dozens attend alternative pride event celebrating LGBT+ community

While the world-famous Leeds Pride takes place next weekend, dozens turned out earlier today to Leeds’ first Alternative Pride.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 30th Jul 2023, 18:32 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 18:32 BST

Organisers of Leeds Pride are set to host the city’s biggest celebration yet next weekend, promising a colourful celebration of diversity and inclusivity, but for some within the LGBT+ community the event has been taken over by “pinkwashing corporations that are exploiting workers, the environment and animals”.

Held at Park Square, the free and accessible, alternative pride event promised drag performances, music, speeches, poetry, a parade and vegan picnic. Attendees were asked to wear masks and practice social distancing as “there are many people who cannot attend official or conventional pride celebrations because there are no Covid safety practices.”

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was in attendance to capture the action.

1. Leeds Alternative Pride

2. Leeds Alternative Pride

Alternative Pride activists believe there should be no police presence at Pride as "it wasn't long ago that cops were arresting people in the UK for being gay." Photo: Steve Riding

3. Leeds Alternative Pride

4. Leeds Alternative Pride

Pride was born during the 1969 stonewall riots in New York City. Photo: Steve Riding

