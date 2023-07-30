Leeds Pride 2023: Best pictures as dozens attend alternative pride event celebrating LGBT+ community
Organisers of Leeds Pride are set to host the city’s biggest celebration yet next weekend, promising a colourful celebration of diversity and inclusivity, but for some within the LGBT+ community the event has been taken over by “pinkwashing corporations that are exploiting workers, the environment and animals”.
Held at Park Square, the free and accessible, alternative pride event promised drag performances, music, speeches, poetry, a parade and vegan picnic. Attendees were asked to wear masks and practice social distancing as “there are many people who cannot attend official or conventional pride celebrations because there are no Covid safety practices.”
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was in attendance to capture the action.