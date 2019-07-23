Leeds Playhouse to stage reworked adaptation of Pride and Prejudice in 2020

A new adaptation of Jane Austen’s literary classic is to take to the stage at Leeds Playhouse in spring 2020.

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is being remounted following its critically-acclaimed run in summer 2018.

The national tour will stop off at the Playhouse's Courtyard Theatre from Tuesday, February 25, to Saturday, February 29, 2020 with tickets now on sale to Leeds Playhouse’s patrons and Playhouse Pass holders.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Thursday, July 25.

James Brining, artistic director of Leeds Playhouse, said: “This is a fantastic reimagining of a literary classic, which has created major waves in Scotland. Set to an infectious soundtrack it is a beautiful, unique mix of humour and history. We’re delighted to be sharing this much-loved story of six powerful young women with the audiences of Leeds.

"The production will play in our Spring 2020 season back in the newly redeveloped Leeds Playhouse and I am thrilled we are co-producing with some brilliant partners as part of the national tour.”

Playing multiple characters, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) brings together again the exceptional original cast, including: Tori Burgess who studied at the University of Leeds; Hannah Jarrett-Scott, Isobel McArthur and Meghan Tyler. They are joined by newcomer Felixe Forde, making her professional debut.

Written by Isobel McArthur after Jane Austen and directed by Paul Brotherston, the Playhouse will join The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh along with partners Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Northern Stage, Nuffield Southampton Theatres and Oxford Playhouse, to remount the production in close collaboration with partners of the original production, Tron Theatre and Blood of the Young.

Book online at: leedsplayhouse.org.uk or contact the box office on (0113) 2137700.