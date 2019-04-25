Leeds Playhouse appoints new theatre director

Leeds Playhouse has appointed a new theatre director as part of a professional artist development programme.

Sameena Hussain will undertake an 18-month paid residency placement from September under the Regional Theatre Young Director Scheme (RTYDS). The initiative helps the most talented theatre directors in the early stage of their careers to develop their skills and experience by placing them in theatres outside London. Sameena will have the opportunity to direct her own production as part of the theatre’s programme. The residency also covers all the elements of the theatre’s day-to day-running such as finance, development, producing, administration, marketing and publicity.