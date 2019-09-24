Leeds Playhouse and family-run jukebox business receive royal visit

Leeds Playhouse and a family-run jukebox manufacturing business received a royal visit today.

Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne, visited the city centre theatre this morning to see its £1.5m redevelopment.

The Princess Royal visits Leeds based Sound Leisure in Cross Gates. Photo provided by Jessica Maccio.

The Princess Royal was given a guided tour of the Playhouse and viewed the new performance spaces, where she was able to drop in on a community workshop and watch a rehearsal for a young people's production.

She also spoke with some of the people involved with the creative engagement programme.

Leeds Playhouse artistic director, James Brining, said: “We are delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness to Leeds Playhouse. This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the city, in which the newly redeveloped Playhouse will play a crucial role.

“Leeds is a city with culture and sport at its heart. Investment in these areas continues to have a hugely positive impact across the region, and we look forward to contributing to Leeds City Region’s further development as a powerhouse for the North, transforming lives through our Creative Programme and strengthening our sense of place and community cohesion.”

Later on in the day, Princess Anne, the only daughter of The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, visited manufacturer Sound Leisure in Cross Gates.

The business, which opened in 1978, produces classic and vinyl jukeboxes and is the only classic jukebox manufacturer in Europe.

Princess Anne visited the 80,000 sq ft Leeds factory in celebration of the firm's 40 year British manufacturing history.

She toured the building and saw first-hand how the jukeboxes are made.

She also met more than 80 employees and distributors at the firm.

Chris Black, managing director for Sound Leisure said: "Today has been a real highlight of 40+ years of business.

"It's been an absolute honour to welcome HRH Princess Anne to our Leeds based factory, where she met with our dedicated team and international distributors.

"We were able to demonstrate the methods used in the production of our handcrafted classic Jukeboxes. Her Royal Highness unveiled a plaque to commemorate her visit and that will take pride of place in our reception.

"We couldn't be prouder to be a family-run, British manufacturing business and want to express our thanks to The Princess Royal for the time she spent with us."