Leeds photographer goes viral after taking incredible shot of Harvest Moon across skyline

The moon, also known as the Harvest Moon, appears just before the autumn equinox on Wednesday (September 22), which signals the end of summer and the beginning of autumn.

The Harvest Moon, sometimes referred to as the ‘Corn Moon’, is the closest full moon to the autumn equinox and is symbolic of a new beginning.

Near the time of the equinox, the angle of the moon’s orbit relative to the Earth’s horizon is at its minimum, meaning the moon rises above the horizon much faster than usual.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

cc Antony Newby trailblazerphotography

Historically, the light from the Harvest Moon was said to help farmers work late into the night, as the bright moonlight helped illuminate the fields after sunset.

It traditionally signalled the time of year for farmers to start harvesting their summer crops before the arrival of the autumn frosts.

Leeds resident Antony Newby - who owns trailblazerphotography - posted his picture of the moon on Monday night to his Facebook page.

The photograph showed the large orange moon over the city skyline.

Antony's post read: "I got my amazing moon shot!

"Here is the full Harvest moon rising over Leeds tonight! I planned this shot and had to leave my class early to climb on top of a building to get it!

"I plan it every month in different locations but it all depends on how clear the sky is low down as to whether I will catch her rising.

"The last few months I have waited but it's been too cloudy low down but tonight I got it again! It is one of the most amazing sights to see. The beautiful full moon rising."

Antony's post was a huge hit with Leeds residents who praised him for the capture.

One said: "Oh, that is special!"

Another added: "I have never seen anything like it!"

The autumn equinox occurs in September every year and will take place on Wednesday 22 September in the UK, at 8.21pm.

The Earth is tilted on its axis, meaning that as it orbits the sun, the northern and southern hemisphere will be illuminated depending on where it is along its orbit.