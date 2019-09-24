Leeds people urged to save lives by signing up to DKMS stem cell donor register

Blood cancer charity DKMS is urging people in Leeds to register as a stem cell donor this September.

Statistics show that while almost 60 per cent of people from Yorkshire and the Humber would take a blood stem cell donation from a stranger, only 0.4 per cent have registered to become a donor with DKMS. Seventeen per cent of those on the list are from Leeds, making the city the second most generous from the region, behind Sheffield at 24 per cent.

Every year more than 2,000 people in the UK are in need of a matching blood stem cell donation from a donor outside of their family.

To meet the demand, people from Leeds aged between 17-55 are being urged to sign up to the UK’s aligned stem cell registry with DKMS during this month’s Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

One Leeds resident who did sign up is social worker Gurinder Rayat. The 57-year-old first heard about DKMS through one of her friends, whose daughter sadly passed away following a blood cancer diagnosis. The young girl’s family were campaigning across Leeds to raise awareness of the need for more donors to join the register. Gurinder signed up and was later told she was a match and could potentially save somebody’s life. She donated her blood stem cells through a peripheral blood stem cell donation, with the procedure spanning over two days due to her anaemia.

The donation was an overall success and she was able to grant somebody a second chance of life.

Gurinder said: “There’s no greater feeling to be able to do something which is going to make a difference to somebody’s life. To be able to give somebody that precious gift of life is amazing.”

Fellow donor Tristan Vandenbosch, 28, from Wakefield, first heard about DKMS through a friend who had recently signed up to become a stem cell donor. Two years after signing up, Tristan received a phone call confirming that he was a match for a stranger in need.

In March 2017, Tristan donated his blood stem cells through a peripheral blood stem cell donation at Harley Street Clinic in London.

He said: “The process was straightforward and was made so easy by all the staff at the hospital who ensured that I was comfortable throughout the day. A short stay in hospital was a very small price to pay to potentially save someone’s life.

“I can’t encourage others enough to sign up, it’s such a short period of your life that has such a massive impact on someone else – and all their loved ones who care for them.

“If I were in the same situation, I hope someone would be able to help me out too.”

Visit www.dkms.org.uk for more information or to sign up.