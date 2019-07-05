Leeds pensioner wins almost £6000 from a bet that cost him just £3.10

A Leeds pensioner is celebrating a windfall after a horse named Final Choice bagged him almost £6000.

The 67-year-old retired punter, who wished to remain anonymous, placed the 10p Lucky 31 bet on 5 horses at a Betfred shop in Cross Gates for a total of just £3.10.

After the first four came home in front, Final Choice swept through the field to lead between the last two hurdles of the 5.10 race at Uttoxeter and went on to win the race - much to the delight of the plucky pensioner.

He said: "I was just going through the horses and picked the 5 selections.

"I typically do a Lucky 15 or a Lucky 31 so it's a regular bet but my previous biggest win was about £100"

When asked how he felt before the last race, he said "I felt good because the first 4 selections had won but I thought I had no chance of the last one coming in especially when it was quite near the back for the majority of the race".

When asked what his emotions were as it jumped the last, the punter said "put it this way, they were two people riding a finish, me and the jockey. I was over the moon when it won".

"I went down to the shop to collect the money on Sunday night, but they said they didn't have enough money. I went back on Monday and they put the winnings (£5,836)­­ on my card".

The pensioner plans to spend the winnings to pay off two holidays he had already booked.