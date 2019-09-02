Leeds north and east methodist churches welcome new minister

Have your say

A new minister has been welcomed at Lidgett Park and Shadwell Methodist Churches in the Leeds North and East Methodist Circuit.

Rev Tanya Short was introduced by the Circuit Superintendent Minister, Rev Robert Creamer, at a welcome service on August 31.

Leeds City Councillor Angela Wenham, Rev Tim Lowe from St Andrew’s United Reformed Church at Roundhay and Rev Nigel Wright, the Vicar of St Edmund’s Church of England Church in Roundhay, also attended to meet Rev Tanya on behalf of the local area.

The address was given by Rev Kerry Tankard, the new district chairman for Yorkshire West Methodist District. Rev Tanya came from the Ryedale Circuit.