Leeds Muslims gear up to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr means "the feast of breaking the fast", as Ramadan recalls the revealing of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, and means Muslims have to fast from sunrise to sundown for a month.

For Muslims in Leeds and beyond, the date holds similar significance as Easter or Christmas to the Christian calendar, and is often coupled with large family gatherings and a feast.

Coun Salma Arif last year became Leeds' first female muslim health chief chief. To her, Eid has always been a special celebration enjoyed by children in particular.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eid is set to take place on Monday and Tuesday this week.

"Eid is quite special - there is a lot of happiness around," she said. "When I was a kid I used to get given a lot of money by grandparents and relatives. Now the opposite happens, and it's a bit different if you are at the other side of the fence!

"As the years have gone on, it is still really special, but as a child there is more to it - you get to dress up and have food and see a lot of your family.

"It's often considered rude to turn down food, so once you have done the rounds in your family, you are often full with six or seven lots of food!

"There is always a sense that Ramadan is over, and there is always a jolly mood."

In countries with large Muslim populations, Eid al-Fitr is a national holiday, like Christmas in the UK. British Muslims will often book the time off work.

President of the Islamic Society at the University of Leeds Haris Hussain believes the younger generation of Muslims often see Eid as much more of an opportunity for celebration than their older relatives.

Haris, who is training to be a doctor, said: "This is the first Eid of the year. It's a big celebration and we get together as a community.

"We prey at the mosque in the morning, then just go about our day. It's one of the two times in a year where you are basically told to do something and enjoy your day.

"Nowaways it is a bit more about going out, going for desserts and that kind of thing.

"I feel like for the older generations it was more about going to the mosque and then coming back home, and then go about the rest of the day - some of them would go back to work.

"But I feel like as a younger generation, we are more active in celebrating it, not just going to the mosque, but we also go for food and encourage our family to do different things.

"It's good that the older generation go to mosque, but the younger ones encourage people to stay off work and we want to be more active in celebrating it."