Leeds mum speaks out about impact of 'M word' on people with dwarfism as M&S rebrands midget sweets

The 36-year-old, who does not wish to be named, has a three-year-old daughter who was born with the most common type of dwarfism - achondroplasia.

She is raising awareness of the often misunderstood condition, of which there are more than 200 types, and the harm caused by offensive slurs against little people.

It comes after M&S announced it is to rebrand its Midget Gems sweets to Mini Gems, recognising that the word contributes to stereotypes aimed at people with dwarfism.

British Paralympic swimmer Will Perry has called for more education to combat the verbal abuse he receives over his dwarfism, as a Leeds mum speaks out about the impact of derogatory abuse (Photo: PA Wire/John Walton)

“The word was invented to be derogatory," the Leeds mum said.

“It’s a disgusting term that derives from 'freak shows’, it does cause offence and that’s why we call it the ‘M’ word. We wouldn’t even mutter it and we certainly wouldn’t buy the sweets.

"The word doesn’t just mean 'small' and is as derogatory as a racist or homophobic slur.

“I correct anyone that uses the term. I realise that a lot of people don’t understand that the term is so derogatory and the subsequent harm that it causes.

M&S has rebranded its Midget Gems sweets to Mini Gems, following a campaign by a disability academic (Photo: Marks and Spencer)

"But education is key and I'm urging others to do the same.”

The mum highlighted the origins of the term, derived from travelling circuses in the Victorian era.

"Little people were kept in cages like animals and were treated as such," she added.

Restricted Growth Association UK (RGA) trustee Rhonda Cutmore has welcomed the M&S rebrand, as she highlights the impact of the 'M' word on people with dwarfism

"No human deserves to be treated like that, little people do not need the reminder about this cruel and hateful past.

“People with dwarfism still seem to be at the butt of jokes, people think it’s okay to stop and point and laugh.

"They are human beings with shorter bones - amongst other more complex medical conditions. The genetic mutation that occurs at conception and can happen to anyone.”

Achondroplasia is a form of short-limbed dwarfism which causes poor bone growth, resulting in short upper arms and thighs.

The mum is bursting with pride for her daughter, who she described as "inquisitive and caring", and wants her to be celebrated for the person she is - regardless of her disability.

"My daughter is hilarious, clever and unbelievably beautiful," she said.

"She’s so headstrong and I know she’s going to grow up to be the most amazing young lady, nothing will stop her from going to university and becoming a doctor, lawyer or hairdresser - anything she wants to do.

"If she puts her mind to it, she’ll accomplish anything."

Paralympian Will Perry has recently spoken out publicly about the abuse he receives because of his dwarfism.

He has called for people to challenge those who film him or laugh at him on the street, experiences that the Leeds mum said are common across the dwarfism community.

“I’m worried for my daughter," she added.

"I can’t stand that thought that people will think they have the right to laugh at her as she grows up, to point, pat her on the head or even pick her up and carry her off somewhere.

“This happens everyday in the little people community and it needs to stop.

“We have a huge support network within the little people community, a lot of parents and friends of little people are allies, just as I am. We just need more support from those outside of our network.

"We simply cannot have our kids growing up in a world where people think it’s okay to laugh at them because of their medical conditions.

"It’s already tough enough that the world is so incredibly inaccessible for them and many other disabled people."

Charity supporting people with dwarfism welcomes M&S rebrand

The Restricted Growth Association UK (RGA), which works to ensure that all people who are affected by dwarfism are equal in society, welcomed the decision from M&S to rebrand its Midget Gems sweets.

The retailer is the first to rebrand its version of the confectionery as Mini Gems, following a campaign by a disability academic, and also has an adaptive clothing range for children with disabilities.

RGA Trustee Rhonda Cutmore, who has achondroplasia, said: "It was nice that an individual business that isn’t a charity was able to stand up and fight it.

“If someone were to shout ‘midget’ across the street at me, people around look uncomfortable but they don’t challenge it. It’s so normalised that it’s seen as acceptable.

"It’s always the word ‘midget’ that people shout at you, it’s a word that you associate with being abused and it does hurt.”

Rhonda answers the RGA support line as part of her voluntary role, taking calls from a broad range of people from new mums and the elderly, to advising schools on how to support pupils with dwarfism.

The charity has also campaigned to remove the word 'midget' from books and promotional material, as well as hosting social events and working with the NHS to provide medical advice to people with dwarfism.

"It is hard having dwarfism," Rhonda, 46, added.

“The public view that we’re ‘funny’ is still around. You can get a lot of verbal abuse, which is horrible, and people need to know that it’s a hate crime."

You can find out more about the RGA and get support here.