Leeds mum makes desperate appeal for missing 'vulnerable' 14-year-old daughter due to start new school

A mother has made a desperate appeal to her missing 14-year-old daughter who was due to start at a new school this morning.

Chloe May Lawton, 14, went missing from Harehills overnight, her mother said.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, a white McKenzie top, Kwd (kings with dreams) slate grey hoody and black Adidas trainers.

Chloe was due to start a new school this morning, her mother confirmed.

She moved to Harehills two months ago.

Her mother said she was vulnerable and has no money with her.

She has appealed for anyone with information to contact police.