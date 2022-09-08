Leeds mourns Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III formally proclaimed monarch - live updates
The nation's new monarch King Charles III has been formally declared head of state during a historic ceremony televised for the first time.
Charles's role as King and the name he will use was confirmed during a meeting of the Accession Council attended by privy councillors at St James's Palace in London. Follow our live blog throughout the day and refresh the page for the latest updates.
Leeds mourns Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Last updated: Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 10:52
Key Events
- King Charles III to be formally proclaimed monarch
- Tributes planned at weekend sporting events as football pauses to remember Queen
- Hilary Benn delivers emotional tribute in Commons
- Watch city leaders pay tribute at Civic Hall
King Charles III proclaimed to nation as new head of state
The nation's new monarch King Charles III has been formally declared head of state during a historic ceremony televised for the first time.
Charles's role as King and the name he will use was confirmed during a meeting of the Accession Council attended by privy councillors at St James's Palace in London.
Following tradition, the new King was missing from proceedings and did not witness senior figures from national life including the Queen, the new Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister taking part in the ceremony.
Broadcast cameras were allowed into the historic event giving the world a first glimpse of an ancient ceremony dating back centuries - and one of the first changes to convention instigated by the new King.
More than 200 privy councillors - a group of mostly senior politicians past and present, some members of the monarchy and other national figures - were present to hear the Clerk of the Council read the Accession Proclamation.
The new monarch became King the moment his mother died, but an Accession Council must be convened following the death of a sovereign - usually within 24 hours.
Book of condolence
Formal West Yorkshire proclaimation of King Charles III
Tributes planned at weekend sporting events as football pauses to remember Queen
Tributes will be paid to Her Majesty The Queen at the sporting events going ahead on Saturday after football fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect.
Players and coaches will wear black armbands during the deciding Test between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval, where there will be a minute's silence followed by the national anthem ahead of the match.
Similar scenes are expected at Premiership Rugby fixtures, Super League games and the BMW PGA Championship golf tournament at Wentworth.
The official mourning guidance, published by the Government on Friday morning, stated there was no obligation on sports organisations to cancel or reschedule events.
Yet the UK's football authorities opted to postpone all domestic fixtures planned for this weekend.
Matches in the Premier League, English Football League and the Women's Super League have been called off, along with all games at all levels in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
In addition, the women's middleweight world title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields, scheduled for the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, was called off by the British Boxing Board of Control.
King Charles III to be formally proclaimed monarch
King Charles III will be formally proclaimed monarch during an Accession Council ceremony televised for the first time.
Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, will confirm his role this morning.
The new monarch will not attend the ceremony, held at the State Apartments of St James's Palace, only joining after he has been proclaimed monarch, at 10am, to hold his first Privy Council meeting.
The historic event comes after Charles gave a landmark address to the nation on Friday and paid a poignant and moving tribute to his "darling Mama" the Queen.
Family fun day at West Park Leeds RUFC cancelled
A family fun day due to be held on Saturday at West Park Leeds RUFC in aid of Lucy Air Ambulance for Children has been cancelled.
Organisers say they hope to find a new date.
Here are more of the events that have been cancelled in the days ahead:
The closures and cancelled events in Leeds as Queen dies - from sports to music
Leeds organisers have started announcing the cancellation of events across this weekend.
Where you can sign books of condolence
Books of condolence – both physical and online – have been set up to allow the people of Leeds to leave their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.
Meanwhile, floral tributes from members of the public can be laid on the steps of Leeds Civic Hall in Millennium Square.
Leeds Civic Hall
A book of condolence for The Queen has been opened at Leeds Civic Hall.
The book at Leeds Civic Hall will be available to sign from 8am-6pm every day including weekends.
Anyone wanting to sign should arrive at the Portland Crescent reception at Leeds Civic Hall and they will be brought through to the ante-chamber.
On Friday morning, the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Bob Gettings, and council leader James Lewis were joined by cross party representatives and the council’s chief executive, Tom Riordan, to officially open and sign the book.
Online
The city has also set up an online book of condolence, which will be open until 6pm the day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Contributions will be reviewed before being published. After the period of mourning these messages will be digitally archived for posterity.
Visit https://bookofcondolences.leeds.gov.uk to leave your message.
Leeds Minster
A Book of Condolence has been opened at Leeds Minster on Kirkgate. It will remain open until the day after The Queen’s funeral.
All are welcome to the Minster at the times below to pray, light a candle or leave a message.
Saturday September 10, 10am to 4pm.
Sunday September 11, 1.15pm to 4pm.
Visit https://leedsminster.org/the-death-of-hm-queen-elizabeth-ii for further dates and times.
Please email [email protected] to share details of other books of condolence that are now open.
The King addresses the nation for the first time
The King has pledged himself to the “constitutional principles” at the “heart of our nation” and to serve the UK and other countries where he is head of state with “loyalty, respect and love”.
He said: “As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.
“And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.”
Watch the full address:
MP Hilary Benn delivers emotional tribute in the Commons
Central Leeds MP Hilary Benn has delivered an emotional tribute to the Queen in the Commons.
Watch his speech here: