Books of condolence – both physical and online – have been set up to allow the people of Leeds to leave their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, floral tributes from members of the public can be laid on the steps of Leeds Civic Hall in Millennium Square.

Leeds Civic Hall

A book of condolence for The Queen has been opened at Leeds Civic Hall.

The book at Leeds Civic Hall will be available to sign from 8am-6pm every day including weekends.

Anyone wanting to sign should arrive at the Portland Crescent reception at Leeds Civic Hall and they will be brought through to the ante-chamber.

On Friday morning, the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Bob Gettings, and council leader James Lewis were joined by cross party representatives and the council’s chief executive, Tom Riordan, to officially open and sign the book.

Online

The city has also set up an online book of condolence, which will be open until 6pm the day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Contributions will be reviewed before being published. After the period of mourning these messages will be digitally archived for posterity.

Visit https://bookofcondolences.leeds.gov.uk to leave your message.

Leeds Minster

A Book of Condolence has been opened at Leeds Minster on Kirkgate. It will remain open until the day after The Queen’s funeral.

All are welcome to the Minster at the times below to pray, light a candle or leave a message.

Saturday September 10, 10am to 4pm.

Sunday September 11, 1.15pm to 4pm.

Visit https://leedsminster.org/the-death-of-hm-queen-elizabeth-ii for further dates and times.