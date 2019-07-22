Leeds Millenniun Square screening for Jurassic Park with live orchestra

Have your say

It's the Hollywood blockbuster which pits man against prehistoric predator in the ultimate battle for survival.

Featuring stunning imagery and ground-breaking special effects, Jurassic Park is sheer movie magic 65 million years in the making.

Now this epic film is to be screened on Millennium Square with a live orchestra from Opera North on Sunday, July 28, at 4pm.

The film, which boasts a PG certificate, starts at 5pm and runs until 7.30pm with a 20 minute interval.

Tickets are priced at £24 for adults; £12 for children under-13. A VIP upgrade is £10

Food and drink will be available to buy.