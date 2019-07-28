Leeds man who cycled solo from Australia to his home in Pudsey is on American charity adventure

A Leeds man who has travelled across the world on his bike is on his next adventure from the southern tip of America to northern Alaska.

Tom Jarman, 26, set off alone from Melbourne on 23rd April 2017 before covering 23,324 miles across 28 countries.

Armenia cc Tom Jarman

On 16th December 2018, Tom finally reached his hometown of Pudsey and made the final ride up his childhood street - having raised over £1000 for the Children's Heart Surgery Fund.

Intrepid traveller Tom - who has covered over 30,000 miles on his bike - has now set off on his latest adventure, from the south to the north of America.

Tom said: "I departed my Australian home of Melbourne on 23 April 2017, destined for Leeds on the other side of the world and a life of unknown and unparalleled adventure.

"Along my journey I was heavily inspired by people I met, scenery I saw and experiences I couldn't have had any other way than on the back of my bike.

Argentina cc Tom Jarman

"As well as this, I continued to be inspired by the strength of the children affected by CHD and their families as well as the will of the healthcare professionals to help to save lives and provide superb life long care.

"This inspiration lead me to dream about cycling more, seeing more and raising more funds for CHSF and the closer I got to achieving my goal, the closer I got to finalising plans that would make this new dream a reality.

"In February 2019 I flew to Ushuaia at the very Southern tip of South America having spent Christmas at home with my family. I'm currently heading North with the goal of reaching Alaska at the very Northern point of North America and the dream of raising more money for the incredible cause that is CHSF."

Tom said the support he has received has been amazing.

Swiss Alps cc Tom Jarman

He added: "The support has been one of the most rewarding things of my journey.

"Of course there is opposition every now and then and I can't expect everybody to agree with my very alternative lifestyle but the vast majority of people wish me the best and a whole lot more and that helps me along.

"This isn't just people I know either, I receive huge support from total strangers and other overland travellers.

"Total strangers make up the majority of people that I spend time with so it's been important to learn how to quickly build a friendly relationship with them.

"It's not uncommon to be applauded and cheered from the side of the road or to be offered water, food and a place to sleep.

"The generosity of strangers around the world is incredible and one of the most wonderful parts of the journey from the lessons it teaches.

"I am also very fortunate to have a rock solid family and fantastic group of friends.

"I feel confident knowing that i have their full backing and know that whenever i need to, I can get in touch with them and they will make time for me.

"Sometimes we go weeks without talking but i can feel the support from home.

"It's very powerful and I know everyone in my small community is rooting for me and that drives me along."

Tom said Indonesia was his favourite country so far, due to the hospitality of the people there.

However, he added: "Tajikistan is hard to beat at the moment.

"The mountains, the snow, the smiles from people in an area of the world I'd only previously dreamed of going made it very special."

Tom has spent the majority of the time on the road alone.

He said: "I have shared bits of the journey with other bicycle travellers but for the majority of the time I am alone.

"I feel the experience is a lot more intense alone and the peaks and troughs of a life on the road are more severe.

"This makes the journey a lot more rewarding on the whole so although it is nice to share parts with others, I prefer to go it alone."

Tom was originally saving up for a house, but joked that he has now converted that idea into his trusted tent.

He has self-funded the adventure through his work in England and Australia.

Tom - who previously worked as an electrician in Leeds - was inspired to raise money for the charity after his niece, Violet, was born with a heart defect and went through open heart surgery at only five days old.

He supports the Children's Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF), a Leeds based charity helping children and their families affected by congenital heart defects.

Tom said: "It is with massive thanks to the expertise of the surgeons and superb aftercare from nurses in ICU at Leeds General Infirmary, who are supported by CHSF, that Violets life was saved and she has been able to grow into the vibrant and wonderful young girl that she is today."

