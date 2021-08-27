Leeds man realises his dream to develop 'Canoff' - a game originally invented on a lads holiday

The 34-year-old, of Ilkley, and a friend came up with the original concept of ‘Canoff’ on a Majorcan beach ten years ago and it proved so popular among their group of friends that he vowed to one day make it for real.

The outdoor game involves two teams and a flying disc which is used to hit the other team’s ‘can’ off a pole - and the first to reach ten points wins.

Teams are also able to win points if they manage to catch their falling can. But bad throws or drop catches mean a penalty - of the opposing team’s choosing.

Henry Marks, 34, with Canoff, the flying disc game. Picture: James Hardisty

And all play is with a hand behind your back - or holding a drink.

Henry said: “We were just having some beers and me and another friend came up with it. We had a frisbee and used buckets and broomsticks and beer cans.

“It turned into a drinking game but I wanted to market it without the drinking aspect. I have some subtle hints that imply it could be a drinking game but otherwise it’s a fun, point-scoring game that anyone can play.”

Having worked on it in the background for a number of years, Henry was able to throw himself at it full-time when the Covid-19 pandemic caused his work, as a freelance commercial interior designer in London, to dry up.

Henry Marks, 34, demonstrates how to play Canoff. Picture: James Hardisty

This week he has taken delivery of his first 1,000 games of Canoff and is selling them on his website, Canoff.co.uk - with high hopes others will now be able to enjoy the game which provided him and his friends with many hours of fun.

He said his friends are stunned he’s managed to turn their invention into the real deal: “They think it’s pretty surreal to be honest. They are really excited and have been really supportive and coming to everything. They are joking if it ever goes big, they want royalties.

“It’s bringing that childhood game and memories into something real and something you can hold in your hands. It’s really quite rewarding, not just for me but for everyone else.”

Henry said the project has been a welcome focus during the pandemic.

“Instead of getting depressed at home with no job, this gave me something to focus on which is really great.

“It’s been really challenging but fun at the same time. I would make hundreds of calls to try and get a lead. But as something works out and you find another lead, you’re one step closer to making it a reality.”

Now, with the physical game in his possession, he has been out and out holding displays to the public and has filmed videos for his website on how to play.

“I’m now just trying to finally get it out there as much as possible and see where it goes.

“From the feedback I’ve had so far, as soon as I get people playing it they get really involved.

“I hope once it’s out there, the traction starts and people start liking it and posting on social media, hopefully it will spark something and people will see it and buy it.”

Henry will be a Ilkley Riverside Gardens on September 4-5 to showcase his game.

Visit Canoff.co.uk to find out more and to buy the game or follow Henry’s updates on Instagram @Canoff_game or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/canoffgameThe first 100 customers online will also receive a set of free Canoff cans.