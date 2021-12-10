Mark Brooks, 31, has run, walked and cycled his way through a series of challenges every month of 2021.

The challenges include doing 100 press-ups a day in February, completing The Three Peaks in one day in August, a coast to coast bike ride in September and he will be finishing his challenge in December with a Duathlon - a 10km run, 50km cycling, 10km run.

Mark, from Drighlington, took on the tests of endurance all to raise money for Lineham Farm, a children’s charity based in Eccup.

Leeds Children's Charity at Lineham Farm is an outdoor children's centre which provides school residentials and out-of-term-time breaks for disadvantaged children in the city.

So far Mark has raised more than £4,000 for the charity, with help from his wife Bekki, who has done collections and hosted family fun days to boost the charity pot.

The dad-of-two said: “I've done fundraising challenges in the past but this year I wanted to do something a bit more substantial to raise as much as possible.

“In January I started by running 5k every day. It wasn't the best time to do it but I thought if I am gonna do something I need to start on something good.

“There were a few days where I was in my big snow boots having to go out and do it.

“In November, I did my first ever marathon which was tough going.

“I always said that I really want to do a properly organised marathon next year, but after doing it this year I'm not I'm not so sure. I’ll probably change my mind and do other ones but in the aftermath of it I was thinking: ‘I don’t want to be doing that again’.

“I'd probably say the coast to coast was quite the most difficult challenge as I'm not really much of a cyclist, I'm more of a runner.

“That was a 140 mile bike ride in two days up in Cumbria, so that was tough but I had my dad and my brother with me on that one so that helped”.

Mark said he chose Lineham Farm due to the great work they do for children and said he is proud to have helped them this year.

He said: “The charity has been brilliant. I know they've done a lot of work this year improving the facilities at the farm and making new outdoor barbecue areas, and campfires and greenhouses.

“They work with children in care, with disabilities, or those growing up in poverty and invite them to a week-long retreat at the farm to learn new skills and give them a bit of a break from sort of the everyday struggles that they've come across growing up.

“The charity just really stood out to me because of the amount of children they are able to help in Leeds.”

Through his and Bekki’s efforts, the couple have raised just over £4,000 in total, with Mark’s 12 in 12 challenge raising £3,220.

Although Mark beat his inital target of £3,000 the Just Giving page is still open for donations and he plans to continue fundraising in 2022.

Mark said: “My wife thinks I’m absolutely mad for doing it but she's been really, really supportive and up for it as well.

“I've already got some ideas lined up for next year that I'd like to do. I need to keep going really,

“I don't think I'll be doing 12 in 12 again, I think all of January I'll just be resting - it's been quite the challenge - but I want to continue raising money.”