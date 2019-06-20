Leeds law firm raises £1,900 for charity through Will Aid

A law firm in Leeds has raised £1,905 for charity by volunteering to write free wills in exchange for charitable donations.

Winston Solicitors gave up their time and expertise to take part in Will Aid, an annual campaign which raises money for nine of the UK’s best loved charities. The scheme sees participating firms waive their fee for writing a basic will in return for cash to the charities. It is the second year that Winston has taken part.

The initiative supports ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (N. Ireland).