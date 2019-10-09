Leeds landmarks to turn pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Week
Well known Leeds buildings will be lit up in pink and blue to highlight Baby Loss Awareness Week.
The annual awareness week (October 9-15), now in its seventeenth year, is an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends to commemorate babies’ lives and break the silence around pregnancy and baby loss.
Leeds Town Hall, First Direct Arena and Trinity Leeds are among the buildings that will be lit up on Friday October 15.
Janelle Ramsay, Amy Smith and Fatima Bhula, volunteers representing stillbirth and neonatal death charity Leeds Sands, said: “We hope turning all these Leeds Landmarks pink and blue will spark conversations about baby loss and give local bereaved parents and families an opportunity to talk about their precious babies.
"We will be offering the public a chance to get involved by collecting a candle to light for the annual global 'Wave Of Light' event, which takes place on the October 15 at 7pm.
"The candles will be dedicated to precious babies who died before, during or shortly after birth. We will also be fundraising on Briggate, to allow Leeds Sands to continue supporting bereaved Leeds parents.”
Leeds Sands will also be holding an awareness event on the main concourse of Leeds Station,on Saturday October 12, 10am-2pm.
The Civic Hall, the Corn Exchage, Bridgewater Place, the Parkinson Building, Leeds General Infirmary's Brotherton Wing and St James' Hospital's Gledhow Wing are also involved in the event.
They will all be featured on the interactive map and the Facebook album.
People are being encouraged share their photos on social media with the hashtag #BLAW2019.
Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Sands, said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is a unique opportunity for parents to commemorate their babies who died.
"I hope bereaved families in Leeds seeing name of the building or landmark lit up pink and blue will feel less isolated and alone in their grief.
“Pregnancy loss or the death of a baby is a tragedy that affects thousands of people every year.
It is devastating for parents and families and it’s vital they get the bereavement support and care they need, for as long as they need it.”