Here are 10 holiday destinations with temperatures not expected to match Leeds on Tuesday (July 23) - (Weather forecast accurate for 11am local time and temperatures in comparison to 25 degrees expected at this time):

1. New York - 23 degrees New York is expected to reach a high of 23 degrees today.

2. Copenhagen - 19 degrees Copenhagen is expected to reach a high of 19 degrees today.

3. Havana (Cuba) - 23 degrees Havana is expected to reach a high of 23 degrees today.

4. Los Angeles - 21 degrees Los Angeles is expected to reach a high of 21 degrees today.

