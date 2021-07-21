Leeds illustrator creates artwork to honour achievements of Kalvin Phillips at Euro 2020

Josh Parkin, 30, has been a freelance illustrator for the last six years - working from a private studio in the city - having studied graphic arts at University in Liverpool.

The lifelong Leeds United fan often links up with huge brands for his work.

However, Josh turned his attention to the achievements of Kalvin Phillips during his brilliant Euro 2020 spell with England for his latest artwork.

Speaking to the YEP, Josh said: "I don't think I was the only one who found themself watching one player, and one player alone during each and every one of Englands Euro 2020 games.

"Kalvin Phillips was the first Leeds United player to represent England at a major tournament since Ferdinand, Fowler and Mills at the 2002 World Cup and Leeds United fans made sure everyone knew about it, like a proud mum on their kids first day at school.

As the England and Leeds United PR teams pumped out daily images of Kalvin for us all to worship, I began to collect them and redraw them.

"Soon I had more than enough material to start manipulating and piecing them together like a jigsaw.

"The end result shows around 30 individual illustrations, and includes everything from training ground interactions with Gareth Southgate, dispossessing Croatia's Luka Modric and Germany's Kai Havertz.

"Not forgetting his sausage dog wearing an England bandana that he posted on Instagram."

Josh said he had made similar designs before for major brands.

He said: "I have worked like this in the past, creating these illustrations for the likes of Nike, Conor McGregor and Action Bronson (Rapper and Actor).

"It's hard to say how long the artwork took to complete, if I was to put a figure on it I'd say between 60 and 70 hours."

The print is now available to buy via Josh's online website.

Josh added: "The idea is that it's accessible to everyone affiliated with the club.