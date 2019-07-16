Leeds hospitals medical staff to cycle world event to support patients

A group of Leeds medical staff are riding the route of an international cycling event to raise funds for a charity that has helped their hospital and patients.

Over 20 anaesthetists and theatre staff who work for Leeds hospitals will be riding the route of the UCI world cycling championships in Yorkshire in September to raise funds for Leeds Cares, the charity that supports their work.

Leeds medical staff - cc LEEDS TEACHING HOSPITALS

Many of those taking part from the department are keen cyclists while others, like Clinical Director, Dr Moira O’Meara, only cycle occasionally.

One couple – anaesthetist Heidi Hackney and her retired orthopaedic surgeon husband Roger – will be doing the event on a tandem.

The cyclists work at a number of the Leeds Hospitals Trust sites and their roles interact with over 70% of the departments, many which have benefitted with support from the Leeds Cares charity.

Dr O'Meara said: “Doing this event for Leeds Cares is quite motivating because the charity is for everyone and offers support across all our hospitals.

“We have seen what good support from the charity can do to enhance care for patients as well as providing new equipment in the operating theatres.”

The charity also supported nurses who promoted the hospitals’ “Think Drink” campaign which encouraged patients preparing for their operations to be properly hydrated prior to surgery.

Leeds Cares is the official fundraising partner of the UCI Road World Championships – which runs from 22-29 September – and they’re looking for riders to take part in the Official Sportive and raise funds to benefit Leeds hospitals.

A £50 deposit allows members of the public to sign up for the event and take one of these prestigious places.

To sign up go to leeds-cares.org/uci or call 0113 206 8950.

All the money raised will support health and well-being initiatives at Leeds Teaching Hospitals.