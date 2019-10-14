Leeds hospital invites bereaved parents to come together in global ‘Wave of Light’

This October, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT) are inviting bereaved parents to come together in a ‘Wave of Light’ that will see thousands of people lighting candles around the world in memory of babies who have gone too soon.

People are invited to attend a candle-lighting service outside the Gledhow wing entrance at St James’s University Hospital, Leeds, on October 15th, 7pm – 8pm.

This will be a chance to remember and acknowledge those babies who have died during pregnancy or shortly after birth.

People gathered will light candles together for at least one hour to continue the Wave of Light across the country.

This service is open to anyone who has been affected by baby loss or wishes to show their support for this day.

Tracy Campey, Bereavement Midwife at LTHT, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we are supporting this important event for the second year running.

"Baby Loss Awareness Week is crucial in raising awareness and in helping to break the taboo around baby loss.

“From speaking with bereaved families, they often tell me that they gain much comfort knowing they are not alone.

"This event provides anyone who has been affected by baby loss with a valuable opportunity for them to come together, to talk, and gain support from other families who find themselves in a similar position.

"We appreciate this may be a difficult event for some people, so we want you to know that you will not be alone.

"Hospital staff will be available to offer support to anyone who needs it.”

Now in its 17th year, Baby Loss Awareness Week is a collaboration between more than 60 charities across the UK, from October 9-15 to raise awareness about the key issues affecting those who have experienced pregnancy loss or baby death in the UK.

Throughout the week bereaved parents, their families and friends, unite with each other and others across the world to commemorate the lives of babies who died during pregnancy, at or soon after birth and in infancy.

Baby Loss Awareness Week is also a platform to call for tangible improvements in research, care and policy around bereavement support and highlights bereavement support and services available for anyone affected by the death of a baby at any stage.

Tracy said: “As a Trust, we are constantly striving to provide a high standard of bereavement care, so this event also provides staff with a valuable opportunity to reflect and adapt the care they provide to our bereaved families.