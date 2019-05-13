Leeds Half Marathon 2020: This is the date of next year's race

Thousands of runners took part in the Asda Foundation Leeds Half-Marathon yesterday.

And organisers of the hugely popular race Run For All have already confirmed the date of the 2020 event. A 24-hour window to secure an early bird discount for entry is now open.

Next year's race will be held on Sunday May 10 with start times from 9.30am.

The 2019 overall winner was Kenyan athlete Mohammed Abu-Rezeq with a time of one hour seven minutes. Local runner Faye Banks, 39, from Adel, who runs for Pontefract AC, was the first female finisher for the second year in a row with a time of 81 minutes. The second and third female finishers were also local - Jenni Muston, from Ossett, who runs for Spenborough & District AC, and Aisling Wall, of Horsforth Harriers.

Among the charity teams were a group of William Hill office staff running in memory of their former colleague Poppy Devey Waterhouse. The 24-year-old quantitative trading analyst was murdered by her former partner Joe Atkinson, 25, in their flat in Richmond Hill last December. Poppy's father Rupert and brother Zebedee also took part in the race.

Team Tom, a group of staff from Roundhay School, ran in aid of Martin House Children's Hospice as a tribute to 17-year-old Thomas Coupe, a sixth former at the school who collapsed and died while helping out at an open day last year. His elder sister Lucy also took part.