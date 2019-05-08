Leeds Half Marathon 2019: Road closures, route and start times

After a beautiful weekend last year, Yorkshire’s biggest half marathon is coming back to Leeds this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the race - even if you’re not running!

The Leeds Half Marathon route.

When is the Leeds Half Marathon? The race is due to start at 9:30am on Sunday, May 12. There will be a mass warm up shortly before the start to get you jumping and jiving. Some road closures and parking restrictions will come into effect on Saturday night, so be wary.

READ MORE: The best places in Leeds for pasta to carb load before the Leeds Half Marathon

What is the Leeds Half Marathon? Around 7,000 people will be coming to Leeds to run the half marathon, most of them for a charitable cause. Runners will be representing the Alzheimer’s Society, Macmillan Cancer Support, Sue Ryder, MIND, and Martin House among other charitable causes. The runners will each cover around 13 miles of Leeds ground on Sunday.

Where is it? The race will start on the Headrow next to Victoria Gardens at the heart of Leeds and will finish on Cookridge Street next to Millenium Square, where the race hub will be based. The route will take runners through New Briggate and the city centre before passing through Meanwood. Then they’ll be greeted by the beautiful Kirkstall Abbey around the 9 mile mark before the final push along Kirkstall Road and past the Town Hall.

The race start is approximately ten minutes walk from the train station and about 15 minutes walk from Woodhouse Lane Car Park - the nearest available car park.

Important info for runners

Most of the race facilities will be based in Millenium Square. Baggage stores will be available at Portland Gate for ‘Yellow’ and ‘Green’ runners, and at Victoria Gardens for ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ runners. Toilets can be found at the start and finish of the race, as well as approximately every 2 miles along the race route. There will NOT be changing facilities. Water stations can be found at approximately these markers: 3, 5.5, 8.5, 11 miles and also at the finish. There will also be energy gels available at the 8.5 mile mark. If you’re supporting, you can meet the runners in the Event Village after the race - check the race guide for the exact location.

Parking restrictions: Woodhouse Lane Car Park is the nearest available car park to the start and finish lines.

From 6pm on Saturday evening there will be parking restrictions in place in:

* Calverley Street (between the Headrow and Great George Street)

* Cookridge Street (except the drop off bay)

* Dudley Way

* St Anne’s Street in the Pay & Display

* Swinegate

Road closures

There’s due to be many road closures for the event, so plan ahead!

Roads closed from 4am:

* Alexander Street (until 1:15pm)

* Cookridge Street (until 3pm)

* East Parade (except in emergencies) (until 1:45pm)

* Great George Street (until 2pm)

* The Headrow (until 3pm)

* Park Square East (until 1:15pm)

* Park Square West (until 1:15pm)

* Portland Crescent (until 3pm)

* Portland Gate (until 3pm)

* Upper Basinghall Street (until 1:45pm)

* West Street (including exit slip road) (until 1:45pm)

* Westgate (Westbound) (until 1:45pm)

Point Closures:

Albion Street / Merrion Street

Garth Drive / Stonegate Road

Inner Ring Road / Park Lane

Inner Ring Road / West Street

King Lane / Stonegate Road

Kirkstall Leisure Centre Car Park / A65 Kirkstall Road

Low Lane / Hawksworth Road & Butcher Hill

Park Row / City Square

Parkside Road / A6120 Ring Road

Park Street / South of Magistrates Court

Quebec Street / City Square

Spen Lane / Moor Grange Drive

Stonegate Road / King Lane Roundabout

Tongue Lane / A6120 Ring Road

Tongue Lane / David Lloyd Centre

Weetwood Grange Grove / Weetwood Road

Weetwood Lane / A6120 Ring Road

A65 Point Closures

For a full list of road closures around Leeds for this event, follow: www.runforall.com/events/half-marathon/leeds-half-marathon/road-closure-information

There’s still time!

You can still sign up to run in the half marathon until Thursday 9th May at 5pm! Entry is £39.40 unless you find a partner charity to run for, follow this link to browse which charities will be there: https://www.runforall.com/events/half-marathon/leeds-half-marathon/partner-charities/

Helping out

If you’d like to lend a helping hand on Sunday don’t hesitate to register your interest at: https://eventeers2019.eventdesq.com/