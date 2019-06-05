Leeds groups benefit as city prepares for start of World Triathlon Series

The World Triathlon Series comes to Leeds this weekend and local groups have been taking full advantage.

On Saturday, Active Leeds will run a Go Tri event on a shortened version of the World Triathlon course at Roundhay Park.

A GO Girls training session

Go Tri events are British Triathlon's way of getting people to get up and involved in triathlon, whether they are a seasoned pro, or have never run a mile in their life.

Rich Sadler, Triathlon Activator at Active Leeds, said: “To an extent, it's similar to park run.

“We welcome entry level participants and create a great atmosphere, with people cheering you all the way as you cross the finish line.”

The race will feature a 200 metre open water swim, followed by a 10 kilometre bike ride, finishing with a 2.5 kilometre run or walk around the scenic grounds of Roundhay Park.

In the build-up to the event, Active Leeds has been promoting Leeds Girls Can, a scheme that gets girls and women across the city to take part in events that they may not usually go for.

Mr Sadler said: “The girls have been on a 16-week programme called GO Girls. We've been teaching them front crawl and open water swimming, cycling techniques, transitions and helped with their running.

“The coaches have been great as they know what it's like to be a beginner.

“A lot of the coaches themselves have worked their way up from being a first-timer to getting coaching qualifications.”