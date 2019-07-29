Leeds Grand Theatre cancels Rock of Ages show last minute due to 'faulty lorry lift'

Leeds Grand Theatre has cancelled tonight's Rock of Ages show last minute after a fault with a lorry lift.

The performance was set to start at 7.30pm and the cancellation was only announced at 3pm this afternoon.

The theatre said the without the lorry lift, the sets and equipment for the show could not be loaded into the building.

Ticket holders will be contacted by the theatre this afternoon to discuss alternative options, but the announcement was met with angry comments from people who were gearing up for the show.

Responding to the announcement, one person said: "So disappointed as this is the only night I can do, I have been looking forward to it for months.

"All dressed up with nowhere to go!"

Another ticket holder had booked the time off work for the performance.

She said: "Got off work and have already started getting ready.

"Think it's a bit of a let down this short notice to let us all know, but also there is only four hours left until the show!"

Rock of Ages shows are planned throughout the week and the theatre cannot yet confirm whether the issue will be fixed by Tuesday night's show.

In the statement, Leeds Grand Theatre said: "It is with sincere regret that tonight’s performance of Rock of Ages has been cancelled.

"This is due to a mechanical fault with the Leeds Grand Theatre lorry lift which enables all sets and technical equipment to be loaded into the building.

"Every effort is being made to fix the issue, and we are hoping that it will be back working ASAP".

